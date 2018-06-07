Smart helmets coming to all Calcasieu Parish varsity football pl - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Smart helmets coming to all Calcasieu Parish varsity football players

Riddell's InSite Impact Response System will be outfitted into 600 football helmets across Calcasieu Parish (Source: Riddell) Riddell's InSite Impact Response System will be outfitted into 600 football helmets across Calcasieu Parish (Source: Riddell)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Football can be a dangerous sport.

But, here in Calcasieu Parish, there is a group looking out for student-athletes. 

“When the need arises we raise the funds to take care of the need,“ said Leif Pedersen, from the Lake Charles Memorial Foundation.

And that is exactly what they did today when they donated the funds to the Calcasieu Parish School Board to purchase the newest football helmet technology for all varsity football players.

The new technology will give coaches and sports trainers detailed information for each player about every impact throughout the game. 

“The young men that are going to get this data are changing our game," Jeff Wainwright, Sulphur High School head football coach said. "They’re going to change the way high school athletes play it from here on out and the way that high school coaches coach the game. If we can make the game safer and allow more parents to feel like football is a safe sport. “

The helmets which were sent to Riddell earlier this year to be outfitted with this technology will be back and handed out to players when they begin practicing for next football season. 

According to Dan Vooletich, regional vice president for Riddell, this technology will send alerts to coaches on the sideline when a hit registers above a certain threshold. He also said that throughout the technology’s 15-year lifespan it has collected five million hits that have been used to create the threshold. 

For a detailed look at how the technology works you can check out Riddell’s YouTube video HERE. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All right reserved.

  • Lastrapes denied new trial and sentenced to life in prison

    Roman Lastrapes (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Roman Lastrapes (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
    The man convicted of first degree murder in the brutal killing of Linda Moore was sentenced today.                 his sentencing comes after a move seeking a new trial for roman Lastrapes. Linda Moore was murdered on a cold day in January 2010... 8 years later, roman Lastrapes was convicted of first degree murder. During the trial he admitted giving her a rock of crack cocaine in exchange for sex the day before ...

    More >>

  • CUTE VIDEO ALERT: 5-week-old baby in Lake Charles tries to walk

    They grow up so fast! Baby Cullen is only five weeks old, but his mom Ashlyn Lonidier says that he's already trying to walk. "Starting when he was two weeks old, he started fighting us to stand up in our laps when we had him sitting down," Lonidier says. "Josh was holding him up letting him stand on the bed and all of a sudden he just started moving his legs trying to walk away basically." "We thought there is no way he's trying to walk, so we put...

    More >>

  • Westlake Library hosts Lesa Cormier & the Sundown Playboys

    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Lesa Cormier & the Sundown Playboys stopped by the Westlake Library this morning, as part of the library's Summer reading program.  The Sundown Playboys is the second oldest performing Cajun band in Louisiana. Originally founded in 1945 by accordionist Lionel Cormier, the band continues to perform at various venues throughout the country. After the death of Lionel Cormier in the early 1970s, Lesa Cormier decided to carry on the tradition of his father's band. With the...

    More >>

