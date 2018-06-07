Smoke tests being used to inspect sewer lines

The City of Lake Charles will begin performing smoke tests in the sewers in an attempt to discover defects in the main sewer lines and service laterals that connect to residents. The tests will begin on Monday, June 11.

The project area to be tested is described as:

North of Interstate 10: Between Guinn Street and Interstate 10, and between US 171 and Cathy Street

South of Interstate 10: Between Railroad Avenue and Interstate 10, and west of Kayouche Coulee

The smoke will be ingested into the sewer to see if smoke emerges from the grounds along the sewer lines, which would indicate a problem. If smoke emerges only from the manholes on the roads and vents stacks on the roof, then the sewers are in good condition.

The City says the smoke is non-toxic, non-staining, and promotes no fire hazard.

