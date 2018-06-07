Smoke tests being used to inspect sewer lines

The City of Lake Charles will begin performing smoke tests in the sewers in an attempt to discover defects in the main sewer lines and service laterals that connect to residents. The tests will begin on Monday, June 11.
The project area to be tested is described as:
The smoke will be ingested into the sewer to see if smoke emerges from the grounds along the sewer lines, which would indicate a problem. If smoke emerges only from the manholes on the roads and vents stacks on the roof, then the sewers are in good condition.
The City says the smoke is non-toxic, non-staining, and promotes no fire hazard.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.