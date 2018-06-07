Not enough stars? City says it was sent defective flag

The City of Lake Charles says it was sent a defective flag that was missing five to 10 stars. (Source: KPLC viewer photo)

Perhaps you noticed something odd about the flag flying at Veterans Memorial Park at the Civic Center for a short while this week.

A viewer sent in photos of the flag at the park - and it was missing some stars. From the photo, it appears about five to 10 stars are missing.

Matt Young, public information officer for the City of Lake Charles, said the city retired an old flag and replaced it with a new flag this week. The new flag was defective, missing a few stars, although city crews did not notice the problem when raising it.

Young said another new flag is being raised and the defective flag returned to the manufacturer.

American flags have 50 stars representing the 50 states and 13 stripes representing the original colonies.

