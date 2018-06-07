Not enough stars? City says it was sent defective flag - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Not enough stars? City says it was sent defective flag

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The City of Lake Charles says it was sent a defective flag that was missing five to 10 stars. (Source: KPLC viewer photo) The City of Lake Charles says it was sent a defective flag that was missing five to 10 stars. (Source: KPLC viewer photo)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Perhaps you noticed something odd about the flag flying at Veterans Memorial Park at the Civic Center for a short while this week.

A viewer sent in photos of the flag at the park - and it was missing some stars. From the photo, it appears about five to 10 stars are missing.

Matt Young, public information officer for the City of Lake Charles, said the city retired an old flag and replaced it with a new flag this week. The new flag was defective, missing a few stars, although city crews did not notice the problem when raising it.

Young said another new flag is being raised and the defective flag returned to the manufacturer.

American flags have 50 stars representing the 50 states and 13 stripes representing the original colonies.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Louisiana food stamp program threatened with shutdown

    Louisiana food stamp program threatened with shutdown

    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:01:23 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Louisiana will end the food stamp program that helps nearly one in five state residents by January, unless lawmakers add more money to next year's budget for the social services agency.

    More >>

    Louisiana will end the food stamp program that helps nearly one in five state residents by January, unless lawmakers add more money to next year's budget for the social services agency.

    More >>

  • Louisiana teachers will get paid leave time after adoption

    Louisiana teachers will get paid leave time after adoption

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:58:11 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Louisiana's public school teachers will be allowed paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.

    More >>

    Louisiana's public school teachers will be allowed paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.

    More >>

  • Houston River Fire Department gets new fire truck

    Houston River Fire Department gets new fire truck

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-06-09 03:36:45 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    A new fire truck will be hitting the streets of Sulphur very soon.  The Houston River Fire Department received their new fire truck earlier this week.  Tax payers purchased the new truck which costs around half a million dollars, and took two years to get.  Fire Chief Dean Lappe says the truck's new ladder can reach up to 78 feet, and will benefit the community for 20 years.  "It's set up in such a way that we don't have to have a full crew on that truck t...More >>
    A new fire truck will be hitting the streets of Sulphur very soon.  The Houston River Fire Department received their new fire truck earlier this week.  Tax payers purchased the new truck which costs around half a million dollars, and took two years to get.  Fire Chief Dean Lappe says the truck's new ladder can reach up to 78 feet, and will benefit the community for 20 years.  "It's set up in such a way that we don't have to have a full crew on that truck t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly