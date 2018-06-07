CPSO looking for driver of truck involved in hit and run

Authorities say they are searching for the driver of a white dodge pick-up that struck a pedestrian on a skateboard at around 10 pm on Wednesday, Jun 6.

The victim of the hit and run was quickly brought to the hospital, treated for minor injuries,then was later released, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs office spokesperson.

Myers said based on evidence found at the scene, the truck may be missing the driver's side mirror, and may have damage to the front left quarter panel as well as the windshield area.

Myers is asking if anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact lead investigator, Sargent Bryan Guth - (337) 491-3846.

