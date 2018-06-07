CPSO: Sulphur woman arrested in 2016 case in which dogs found deceased, emaciated

A Sulphur woman has been arrested in connection with a December 2016 case in which a deceased dog and an emaciated dog were found in her care, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

The case was turned over to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office in May 2017.

The charges were accepted and an arrest warrant was issued for Aquanillia R. Sibley, 27, on May 26, 2017.

Sibley was not arrested until June 6, 2018, however, when the Lake Charles Police Department picked her up on the warrant.

Sibley was arrested on charges of simple animal cruelty and aggravated animal cruelty. She bonded out that evening on $30,000 bond.

Myers says CPSO's animal cruelty detective and Calcasieu Parish Animal Services responded to a call at a residence on Burton Street in Sulphur in December 2016. The call was in reference to a deceased dog and an emaciated dog at the home.

The dogs appeared to have not been fed recently and also appeared to have been eating plastic, Myers says. Both dogs were seized by the investigator.

Examination from a veterinarian showed no food in the deceased dog's digestive tract, but pieces of plastic were present. Both dogs were found to be infested with heartworms and suffering from starvation.

Myers says the investigation showed that the dogs' owner passed away and they were placed in the care of Sibley. Sibley failed to meet with the detective for an interview after initially agreeing to do so.

Upon further investigation, the detective learned one witness offered to take care of the dogs, but Sibley refused. Myers says another witness said he fed the dogs for approximately one week after the dogs' original owner died until Sibley told him not to come back.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.