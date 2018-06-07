VIDEO: Returning Fort Polk soldier proposes - She says 'Yes!'

A heroes' homecoming turned into a heartwarming proposal.

The 3rd Brigade combat team, 10th Mountain Division at Fort Polk welcomed home about 250 soldiers from Iraq Thursday after an almost one-year deployment.

First Lt. Felix Lopez was met by his girlfriend, Yaneris Perez, and daughter, Emma. After fighting his way through the crowd of reunions, Lopez wasted no time to get down on one knee to hug Emma, and to propose to Perez. Perez was taking photos of the heartfelt moment between the two before she realized Lopez pulled a white box out of his pocket.

After the shock faded and happy tears were shed, she nodded, "Yes!" and the ring was placed on her finger.

