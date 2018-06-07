Dogs invade the Lake Charles Civic Center

The Acadiana Kennel Club and the Calcasieu Kennel Club are teaming up to host their dogs shows this week at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Starting Thursday, dogs from all over will come to be judged by different judges from around the country.

There are expected to be around 150 breeds represented and just under one thousand dogs shown by Sunday evening.

The competition starts at 8 a.m. every day and winners will advance to compete against their breed’s group.

After each day, the winners will compete for best in show to see who will take home the top prize.

For more information on the dog shows this weekend visit their website.

The whole event is free to the public, but strollers and dogs that are not in the show are prohibited.

