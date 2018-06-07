Southwest Louisiana arrest report: June 6, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: June 6, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Cory Joseph Richard, 24, Ragley: Instate detainer.

Derranea Lashawn Morgan, 19, Lake Charles: Theft, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery of police violence. Bond: $21,000.

Joshua Richard Christopher, 22, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things, probation detainer, instate detainer. Bond: $15,000.

Christopher Michael Parsley, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, simple burglary, theft. Bond: $6,000.

Amber Lynn Ardoin, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs.

Stephanie Marie Beauchamp, 27, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things. Bond: $1,000.

Robert Cade Hitt, 36, Churchpoint: Monetary instrument abuse; possession of drugs with the intention to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of drugs; possession of marijuana.

Kiara Brown, 37, Dallas, TX: Child endangerment, reckless operation. Bond: $3,000.

David Lee Pitre, 29, Ragley: Simple criminal damage to property, theft. Bond: $2,000.

Stephnie Kriston Trahan, 27, Ragley: Probation violation.

Louis Joseph Johnson, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property.

Brandon Jamal Alfred, 26, Houston, TX: Possession of drugs.

Cecil Singleton Tate, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; possession, sale or distribution of legend drug without prescription; contraband.

Decavius Deshawn Walker, Jr., 25, Dequincy: Probation violation.

Alvin Young, Jr., 36, Iowa: Possession of drugs.

Newton Rodney Thigpen, 25, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

John Gregory Theall, 60, Lake Charles: Stop and yield signs.

Jennifer Jean Gullick, 34, Ponchatoula: ARDC detainer.

Andrew Gwaine Luno, 24, Sulphur: Theft, disturbing the peace, resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Hayley Marie Dubroc, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, attempted possession of marijuana.

Destinie Michelle Stevens, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, probation detainer.

Robert Christopher Joubert, 35, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Devin Demir Stephens, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation, possession of drugs.

Travis Wayne Willard, 54, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Jerome Anthony Mayo, 29, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Jerry Lyn Howard 58, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.

Bradley Wayne Arabie, 29, Lake Charles: Home invasion, simple battery.

Kim W. Hosilyk, Jr., Aliquippa, PA: Simple battery.

Brandon Joseph Fontenot, 36, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, resisting an officer.

Amanda Lee Sweeney, 36, Westlake: Out-of-state detainer.

