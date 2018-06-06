Indictment handed down in connection with church bombing in Beau - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Indictment handed down in connection with church bombing in Beaumont

Posted By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Jonathan Matthew Torres (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office) Jonathan Matthew Torres (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) -

A Beaumont man was indicted in federal court Wednesday in connection with a church bombing in Beaumont.

Jonathan Matthew Torres, 40, is charged with use of an explosive to damage property, possession of an unregistered destructive device, and mailing a threatening communication.

U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown said that according to information presented in federal court, an explosion occurred at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Delaware Street in Beaumont on May 10.  St. Stephen’s administration building was damaged but there were no injuries. A "homemade destructive device" was also found inside a U.S. Postal Service priority mail service box at a Starbucks on Dowlen Road in Beaumont on April 28. 

Brown said that an extensive investigation led law enforcement to search Torres' home on El Paso Street on May 24.

"Inside the residence, investigators  recovered multiple containers of the same type of explosive material used in both previously discussed devices; postal boxes similar to the boxes used in the previously discussed devices; a receipt for the purchase of the type of string used in the device found at Starbucks; zip-ties similar to the type used in the device found at Starbucks; packing tape similar to the type used in the device found at Starbucks; and other components consistent with the devices," Brown said.

Torres was arrested without incident and remains in custody.

If convicted, Torres faces a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison.

Brown asked anyone with information about the incidents to call Beaumont Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Louisiana food stamp program threatened with shutdown

    Louisiana food stamp program threatened with shutdown

    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:01:23 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Louisiana will end the food stamp program that helps nearly one in five state residents by January, unless lawmakers add more money to next year's budget for the social services agency.

    More >>

    Louisiana will end the food stamp program that helps nearly one in five state residents by January, unless lawmakers add more money to next year's budget for the social services agency.

    More >>

  • Louisiana teachers will get paid leave time after adoption

    Louisiana teachers will get paid leave time after adoption

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:58:11 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Louisiana's public school teachers will be allowed paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.

    More >>

    Louisiana's public school teachers will be allowed paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.

    More >>

  • Houston River Fire Department gets new fire truck

    Houston River Fire Department gets new fire truck

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-06-09 03:36:45 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    A new fire truck will be hitting the streets of Sulphur very soon.  The Houston River Fire Department received their new fire truck earlier this week.  Tax payers purchased the new truck which costs around half a million dollars, and took two years to get.  Fire Chief Dean Lappe says the truck's new ladder can reach up to 78 feet, and will benefit the community for 20 years.  "It's set up in such a way that we don't have to have a full crew on that truck t...More >>
    A new fire truck will be hitting the streets of Sulphur very soon.  The Houston River Fire Department received their new fire truck earlier this week.  Tax payers purchased the new truck which costs around half a million dollars, and took two years to get.  Fire Chief Dean Lappe says the truck's new ladder can reach up to 78 feet, and will benefit the community for 20 years.  "It's set up in such a way that we don't have to have a full crew on that truck t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly