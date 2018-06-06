LEGAL CORNER: How do I get a car I cosigned for signed over to me?

Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please.

QUESTION: I need to know how can I get my ex-daughter-in-law to sign a car title over to me. She lives in Houston and I live here in Lake Charles. I cosigned for the car in Lake Charles in 2012, the car was in repo in 2017 in Colorado and I had to pay four months back pay and get it transported here.

ANSWER: Not a good situation, but we need a little more information – when you say you cosigned, do you mean for the loan, or are you actually part-owner of the vehicle? Some people tend to believe that by cosigning a loan, you acquire some ownership in the thing purchased. Not true, you are simply guaranteeing the debt. Also, some people think that because you agree to cosign, if the other person defaults, you can get the amount back from defaulter. This is not always the case. Those conditions would have to be included either in the loan or as a side agreement.

The good news is that if you do have the right to the title, the DMV does has forms to file when the current title holder is not cooperating or cannot be found. I would contact them and ask how to proceed.

QUESTION: If I see a coyote or a feral hog on my property, can I shoot them at all times of the year?

ANSWER: Holders of a valid Louisiana hunting license may take coyotes and feral hogs, where legal, - and armadillos - year-round during legal daylight shooting hours (see Nighttime Take of Nuisance Animals & Outlaw Quadrupeds). The running of coyotes with dogs is prohibited in all turkey hunting areas during the open turkey season. Coyote hunting is restricted to chase only when using dogs during still hunting segments of the firearm and archery only season for deer. Foxes are protected quadrupeds and may be taken only with traps by licensed trappers during the trapping season. The remainder of the year "chase only" allowed by licensed hunters.

On private property, the landowner, or his lessee or agent with written permission and the landowner’s contact information in his possession, may take outlaw quadrupeds (coyotes, armadillos and feral hogs), nutria or beaver during the nighttime hours from one-half hour after official sunset on the last day of February to one-half hour after official sunset the last day of August of that same year. Beginning Aug. 15, 2011, the method of such taking shall be with any legal firearm and may be with or without the aid of artificial light, infrared or laser sighting devices, or night vision devices. Anyone taking part in these activities at night is required to notify the parish sheriff’s office 24 hours in advance of any such hunt.

QUESTION: My granddaughter filed bankruptcy and included a car that she parked in my driveway 11 months ago. The company has not picked it up and refuses to discuss it with me without my granddaughter’s permission. How can I have this vehicle removed from my premises?

ANSWER: Two words: TOW TRUCK!

You are under no obligation to store a vehicle involved in a bankruptcy. However, it would be in your best interest to determine who currently owns or is responsible for the vehicle. You may start by asking your granddaughter for proof of the disposition of the vehicle, and you also may want to ask the bankruptcy trustee for proof. This is to protect you and/or your granddaughter, in case she has some responsibilities associated with the vehicle. Otherwise, I would simply send a certified letter to whomever now owns the vehicle and advise that you will be having it towed soon. That way if they ever try and sue you for damages, you will have proof that you gave them an opportunity to retrieve the vehicle.

