Barbe alum Hunter Feduccia selected by Dodgers in 12th round

Barbe High School had a trio of alumni drafted on Wednesday, including LSU catcher Hunter Feduccia. The former Buc was selected in the 12th round (374th overall) by Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 MLB Draft.

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said Thursday he expects Feduccia to sign with the Dodgers.

Still going through tape for a larger story: Paul said he counseled Nick Bush, Cam Sanders, Jake Slaughter and Hunter Feduccia that they should sign professionally after being drafted. #LSU — James Moran (@SmartestMoran) June 7, 2018

In his only season with the Tigers, Feduccia hit .233 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 31 RBI. He made 48 starts in 56 games.

Before LSU, Feduccia was a staple in the LSU Eunice lineup. He was named to the 2017 National Junior College Athletic Association Division ll All-Region Team while being voted the 2016 & 2017 LSU-Eunice Defensive Player of the Year. Feduccia batted .394 in 2017 with 11 doubles, three triples, six homers, 47 RBI and nine steals.

While with the Bucs, he batted .353 in his senior season, earning all-district recognition. His play helped Barbe win three state championships, including the school's 2014 National Title.

