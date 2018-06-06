Barbe alum Erin Baldwin drafted in 20th round by Arizona

The Barbe Buccaneers sent another baseball athlete to the MLB Draft on Wednesday as Samford pitcher Erin Baldwin was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Baldwin was selected in the 20th round (609th overall).

"That means the world to me [to be drafted] and I am extremely blessed to have the opportunity," said Baldwin. "It's something I've dreamed about since I was a kid."

Barbe alum and @samfordbaseball pitcher Erin Baldwin (@erinbaldwin01) tells me being drafted was something he's always dreamed about.



He said his move to the starting rotation played a big part in having his named called by the @Dbacks in the 20th round.#mlbdraft18 #SWLApreps pic.twitter.com/vweoeNxtV2 — Brady Renard KPLC (@BradyRenardKPLC) June 7, 2018

The former Buc started the season in the bullpen but worked his way into the rotation to make nine starts and post a 3.26 ERA. Baldwin went 2-1 this season with 49 strikeouts in 58 innings of work.

"Through junior college and high school, I was always a starter and when I got to Samford I got moved to reliever," Baldwin said. "It was really cool to be back out there as a starter and I definitely think that helped me."

Before Samford, Baldwin pitched for LSU Eunice, where he proved to be one of the top starting pitchers for the No. 1-ranked junior college team in the nation. He posted a 2.63 ERA while holding a perfect 8-0 record with 44 strikeouts in 51 innings pitched. Baldwin won a national championship at LSUE his freshman year.

While at Barbe, Baldwin helped lead the Bucs to a state championship as a sophomore and senior. He was a part of BHS' national championship as a senior as he led the team with a 1.80 ERA.

