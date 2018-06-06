Former Calcasieu Clerk of Court dies

A former Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court has died. James 'Jimmy' Andrus, 77, died on June 3, 2018.

Andrus worked at the clerk's office for 41 years and served as clerk from 1988-2004.

The funeral service for Andrus will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, at the First Pentecostal Church of Lake Charles. Burial will follow the service at Old Ritchie Cemetery.

