Sam Houston alum Dayton Dugas drafted in 16th round by Detroit

The Southwest Louisiana to MLB pipeline continued to grow Wednesday as former Sam Houston Bronco Dayton Dugas was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 2018 MLB Draft. Dugas was selected in the 16th round (465th overall).

"I had the time of my life and friends that I will never forget [at Wichita State]. But being able to turn pro and being able to play at this level means everything to me and it is something I wanted to do since I was 8 years old," said Dugas of his desicison to go pro. "Now that I get to make that happen, there is no better feeling."

Sam Houston alum and @GoShockersBSB OF Dayton Dugas (@DaytonDugas) tells me he'll forgo his senior season and sign with the @tigers after being drafted in the 16th round.



Detroit drafted him out of high school as well in 2015.https://t.co/IFmoQpJnr2#SWLApreps #mlbdraft2018 pic.twitter.com/LYSjDsk18g — Brady Renard KPLC (@BradyRenardKPLC) June 7, 2018

Dugas hit .250 this past season with Wichita State, collecting five home runs and 14 RBI. The Shocker burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2016 when he was named a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American. Dugas hit .304 with 28 runs, 49 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 24 RBI and added four stolen bases.

Dugas improved his draft stock while at WSU. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 29th round of the 2015 MLB Draft coming out of Sam Houston.

Dreams to reality! Thankful for the opportunity @tigers. https://t.co/azLQKEOw7g — Dayton Dugas (@DaytonDugas) June 6, 2018

