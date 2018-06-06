IHOP now IHOB...What does the 'b' stand for?

IHOP announced via Twitter that they would be changing their name to IHOB. What does the 'b' stand for? Well we'll have to wait until Monday to find out. (Source: IHOP)

The possi-b-ilities are endless for what the B in IHOP's new name could be. The famous pancake restaurant, IHOP, has announced via Twitter that on Monday, June 11, they will officially change their 60-year-old name from IHOP, International House of Pancakes, to IHOb, International House of B(???).

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

IHOP left the 'b' open to interpretation and people from all over began guessing as to what the 'b' might stand for. IHOP even created a Twitter poll allowing users to vote on some funny options:

One Louisiana Twitter user suggested it could be something Louisiana is known for: BEIGNETS! He even suggested that IHOP may be adding it to their menu. IHOP responded on Twitter saying, "Don't b so quick to b sure, Allan. The possi-b-ilities are endless."

It can't be breakfast because everyone knows IHOP serves more than breakfast. If this is indeed a promotional event then we must analyze what great American cuisine is MISSING from the menu... which can only lead us to the wonderful,



Louisiana,



B E I G N E T — Allan Sipos (@siposallan) June 6, 2018

One thing is for sure - we will be left wondering what the B could stand for until Monday.

