CPSO arrests Sulphur man for 3rd DWI

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for the third time for driving while intoxicated, says Kim Myers, CPSO spokesperson.

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in Sulphur around 4 a.m. on June 3, Myers says. The vehicle was a truck that had flipped upside down, landing partially in a ditch and partially in the roadway. The driver, Dustin D. Williams, 23, of Sulphur, smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech.

Myers says Williams admitted to police to having six to seven beers. He also failed a standard field sobriety test and refused the breath intoxilyzer test.

Williams was charged with his third DWI and careless operation. He has been released on a $15,000 bond set by Judge Ron Ware.

Sr. Cpl. Joshua Smith was the arresting deputy.

