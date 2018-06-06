Learn to paint and sew this summer

If you’re looking to try something different this summer, grab a sewing machine or paint brush and learn a new skill.

Niche Creative Studio in Lake Charles offers sewing, painting, and other crafting classes to help you master the did it yourself project.

If you’ve ever ripped off a button or a seam in your clothes, you know how important the skill of sewing can be.

We probably all know someone that can sew, but why not learn for yourself?

They have classes throughout the summer for adults and kids and do painting lessons as well.

For more information on their classes visit their website HERE.

Here is a list of other places in our area where you can paint or find sewing materials:

Arts' Desire

Painting with a Twist

The Art Factory

Red Beret Art Studio

Candice Alexander Art Studio

AllBrands.com Lake Charles

Creation Station

Michaels

Cypress Sewing Center

Hobby Lobby

Dakota made a special art project for a very special coworker:

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved.