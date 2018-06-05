South Beauregard alum Nick Lee drafted in ninth round by Rays

The first Southwest Louisiana native is off the board in the 2018 MLB Draft as South Beauregard alum Nick Lee was selected in the ninth round (290th overall) by the Tampa Bay Rays.

"The Rays are a great organization and they do really well with developing pitchers," said Lee of being drafted. "There’s no better feeling than having your name being called."

VIDEO: @RaginCajunsBSB pitcher and @SBBaseball18 alum Nick Lee tells me he will go pro after being selected by the @RaysBaseball in the 9th round.



"The Rays are a great organization and they do a great job developing pitchers."#SWLApreps #Cajuns #MLBDraft2018 pic.twitter.com/79etzIZ2fp — Brady Renard KPLC (@BradyRenardKPLC) June 5, 2018

Lee started 2018 in UL Lafayette's starting rotation before moving to the bullpen, where he finished the season with a 3-7 record and a 5.07 ERA. Lee picked up three saves from the bullpen.

As a freshman in 2016, Lee was named the Sun Belt Conference freshman of the year and earned All-American honors from Louisville Slugger, Perfect Game and NCBWA. Lee went 7-1 with a 3.31 ERA in 87 innings of work.

Lee told KPLC 7 Sports that he intends to forgo his junior season and go pro.

"It’s a great opportunity for me and I think it is in my best interest for me to [leave UL Lafayette] right now."

The right-hander is known for his fastball that sits at 92-96 mph and his arm slot on his delivery.

The @RaysBaseball might be my favorite draft so far. Nick Lee is much greater than a ninth-round talent. Was up to 94-95 for me earlier this year with a wipeout changeup. Attacks hitters from a tough angle. https://t.co/H7SxMVTUpK — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 5, 2018

