LSU's Nick Bush selected in MLB Draft by Rockies

LSU redshirt sophomore pitcher Nick Bush was selected Tuesday on Day 2 of the 2018 MLB Draft. Bush was selected in the eighth round (pick No. 246) by the Colorado Rockies.

Bush, a left-hander from Leesburg, Ga., was 1-1 this season with a 3.40 ERA, working 47.2 innings in 19 relief appearances and five starts. He allowed 44 hits and 18 earned runs while recording 17 walks and 42 strikeouts.

Bush was the starting pitcher in LSU’s NCAA Regional win over San Diego State last Friday, working five innings and limiting the Aztecs to three runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Bush earned a save in the SEC Tournament semifinal versus Arkansas on May 26, working two scoreless innings with two hits, no walks and one strikeout.

He defeated Alabama as a starting pitcher on May 13, pitching a career-high six innings and lifting LSU to a crucial SEC series victory. Bush limited Alabama to one earned run on six hits in six innings with one walk and two strikeouts, firing 87 pitches in the outing.

Bush, who was redshirted as a true freshman in 2016 due to an arm injury, has a 2-2 career mark and two saves in his two seasons on the mound at LSU with a 3.52 ERA. In 71.2 career innings (47 appearances/five starts), he has recorded 36 walks and 64 strikeouts, and he has limited opponents to a .237 cumulative batting average.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.