Originally from Philadelphia, Luke Burdsall joined KPLC in June of 2018.

He graduated from Temple University, where he found his passion in reporting working on Temple's "Owl Sports Update" show. In addition to that, during his time at Temple, Luke also interned at Philadelphia's FOX29.

In his free time, Luke enjoys watching his favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Luke is a huge Marvel and Star Wars movie fan. He also loves to travel the world, as he studied abroad in Rome in 2017. Luke loves trying new experiences and feels the most comfortable when he is uncomfortable.

Luke is excited about the opportunity to be apart of the KPLC news team and proud to call Lake Charles his new home.