Luke Burdsall - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Luke Burdsall

Originally from Philadelphia, Luke Burdsall joined KPLC in June of 2018.

He graduated from Temple University, where he found his passion in reporting working on Temple's "Owl Sports Update" show. In addition to that, during his time at Temple, Luke also interned at Philadelphia's FOX29.

In his free time, Luke enjoys watching his favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Luke is a huge Marvel and Star Wars movie fan. He also loves to travel the world, as he studied abroad in Rome in 2017. Luke loves trying new experiences and feels the most comfortable when he is uncomfortable. 

Luke is excited about the opportunity to be apart of the KPLC news team and proud to call Lake Charles his new home.

  • Louisiana food stamp program threatened with shutdown

    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:01:23 GMT
    Louisiana will end the food stamp program that helps nearly one in five state residents by January, unless lawmakers add more money to next year's budget for the social services agency.

  • Louisiana teachers will get paid leave time after adoption

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:58:11 GMT
    Louisiana's public school teachers will be allowed paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.

  • Houston River Fire Department gets new fire truck

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-06-09 03:36:45 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    A new fire truck will be hitting the streets of Sulphur very soon.  The Houston River Fire Department received their new fire truck earlier this week.  Tax payers purchased the new truck which costs around half a million dollars, and took two years to get.  Fire Chief Dean Lappe says the truck's new ladder can reach up to 78 feet, and will benefit the community for 20 years.  "It's set up in such a way that we don't have to have a full crew on that truck t...More >>
