Longville fireman accused of setting own house on fire - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Longville fireman accused of setting own house on fire

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LONGVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal has arrested a volunteer fireman with the Longville Fire Department for arson, says Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director. 

Chance Felice, 24, allegedly set an air mattress on fire which subsequently set his house on fire, Rodrigue said. Felice was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail on one count of simple arson.

The Fire Marshal's office was contacted just after midnight Monday to find the source of a fire at a residence on Jordan Deville Road in Longville.  

Rodrigue said the Fire Chief told investigators of his suspicions of Felice because of comments he made two hours before the fire and the fact that he didn't answer two calls to service that evening due to lack of transportation.

Felice has also been suspended from the fire department twice in the past year, Rodrigue said. 

Felice initially told detectives that he knocked over a torch and lit some wires on fire, Rodrigue said. Later, he allegedly confessed that he lit an air mattress on fire wanting to start a small fire. He tried to put the fire out himself but called 911 when it got out of control.

He was arrested after receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

State Fire Marshal Butch Browning:

"This is, undoubtedly, a disappointing incident to the Longville community and its fire service, but this instance should not tarnish the dedication that hundreds, if not thousands, of volunteer and career firefighters demonstrate in their communities, across our state, and on a daily basis."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Louisiana food stamp program threatened with shutdown

    Louisiana food stamp program threatened with shutdown

    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:01:23 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Louisiana will end the food stamp program that helps nearly one in five state residents by January, unless lawmakers add more money to next year's budget for the social services agency.

    More >>

    Louisiana will end the food stamp program that helps nearly one in five state residents by January, unless lawmakers add more money to next year's budget for the social services agency.

    More >>

  • Louisiana teachers will get paid leave time after adoption

    Louisiana teachers will get paid leave time after adoption

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:58:11 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Louisiana's public school teachers will be allowed paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.

    More >>

    Louisiana's public school teachers will be allowed paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.

    More >>

  • Houston River Fire Department gets new fire truck

    Houston River Fire Department gets new fire truck

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-06-09 03:36:45 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    A new fire truck will be hitting the streets of Sulphur very soon.  The Houston River Fire Department received their new fire truck earlier this week.  Tax payers purchased the new truck which costs around half a million dollars, and took two years to get.  Fire Chief Dean Lappe says the truck's new ladder can reach up to 78 feet, and will benefit the community for 20 years.  "It's set up in such a way that we don't have to have a full crew on that truck t...More >>
    A new fire truck will be hitting the streets of Sulphur very soon.  The Houston River Fire Department received their new fire truck earlier this week.  Tax payers purchased the new truck which costs around half a million dollars, and took two years to get.  Fire Chief Dean Lappe says the truck's new ladder can reach up to 78 feet, and will benefit the community for 20 years.  "It's set up in such a way that we don't have to have a full crew on that truck t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly