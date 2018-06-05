Longville fireman accused of setting own house on fire

The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal has arrested a volunteer fireman with the Longville Fire Department for arson, says Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director.

Chance Felice, 24, allegedly set an air mattress on fire which subsequently set his house on fire, Rodrigue said. Felice was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail on one count of simple arson.

The Fire Marshal's office was contacted just after midnight Monday to find the source of a fire at a residence on Jordan Deville Road in Longville.

Rodrigue said the Fire Chief told investigators of his suspicions of Felice because of comments he made two hours before the fire and the fact that he didn't answer two calls to service that evening due to lack of transportation.

Felice has also been suspended from the fire department twice in the past year, Rodrigue said.

Felice initially told detectives that he knocked over a torch and lit some wires on fire, Rodrigue said. Later, he allegedly confessed that he lit an air mattress on fire wanting to start a small fire. He tried to put the fire out himself but called 911 when it got out of control.

He was arrested after receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

State Fire Marshal Butch Browning:

"This is, undoubtedly, a disappointing incident to the Longville community and its fire service, but this instance should not tarnish the dedication that hundreds, if not thousands, of volunteer and career firefighters demonstrate in their communities, across our state, and on a daily basis."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.