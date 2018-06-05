Jane Doe victim of alleged serial killer most likely from southern U.S.

An Ohio BCI forensic artist recreated the Jane Doe's facial construction to assist in finding her identity. (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation)

The Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is asking southern authorities for help identifying a woman whose skeletal remains were found in Marion, Ohio in 2007.

Based on recent isotope testing, the unidentified female, who is an apparent victim of an alleged serial killer, was likely born in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia or Florida. A full DNA test has been done with her remains, however, no matches have been made in the current Combined DNA Index System.

Shawn Grate, sentenced to death on June 1 for the murders of two other women, confessed to the murder of the unidentified woman found in Marion. From his memory, the murder might have occurred between 2004 and 2005.

An Ohio BCI forensic artist recreated the Jane Doe's facial construction to assist in finding her identity. The Ohio BCI said she was a Caucasian woman with brown hair and was between 15 and 30 years old at the time of her death. She was between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-9 and weighed 100 to 150 pounds.

While the Ohio BCI is asking for assistance from those states Jane Doe might have lived in, members of the public are also being asked to come forward with any information they may have on the woman's identity.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Ohio BCI at 740-845-2406 or Marion County Sheriff's Office Detective, Christy Utley, at 740-382-8244 ext. 520.

