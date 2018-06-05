Police Juror Les Farnum announces candidacy for state representative

Police Juror Les Farnum announced Tuesday that he is running for state representative of District 33 which covers Sulphur, Carlyss, Vinton and reaches into Dequincy.

Farnum was first elected to the Calcasieu Police Jury in 2007 and is currently serving his third term. He also served as vice president in 2010 and was the parish president in 2012.

Farnum formally announced his candidacy at the West Cal Event Center.

