Police Juror Les Farnum announces candidacy for state representa - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police Juror Les Farnum announces candidacy for state representative

By Drew Marine, Reporter
Connect
Les Farnum (Source Calcasieu Parish) Les Farnum (Source Calcasieu Parish)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Police Juror Les Farnum announced Tuesday that he is running for state representative of District 33 which covers Sulphur, Carlyss, Vinton and reaches into Dequincy. 

Farnum was first elected to the Calcasieu Police Jury in 2007 and is currently serving his third term. He also served as vice president in 2010 and was the parish president in 2012. 

Farnum formally announced his candidacy at the West Cal Event Center. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Louisiana food stamp program threatened with shutdown

    Louisiana food stamp program threatened with shutdown

    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:01:23 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Louisiana will end the food stamp program that helps nearly one in five state residents by January, unless lawmakers add more money to next year's budget for the social services agency.

    More >>

    Louisiana will end the food stamp program that helps nearly one in five state residents by January, unless lawmakers add more money to next year's budget for the social services agency.

    More >>

  • Louisiana teachers will get paid leave time after adoption

    Louisiana teachers will get paid leave time after adoption

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:58:11 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Louisiana's public school teachers will be allowed paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.

    More >>

    Louisiana's public school teachers will be allowed paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.

    More >>

  • Houston River Fire Department gets new fire truck

    Houston River Fire Department gets new fire truck

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-06-09 03:36:45 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    A new fire truck will be hitting the streets of Sulphur very soon.  The Houston River Fire Department received their new fire truck earlier this week.  Tax payers purchased the new truck which costs around half a million dollars, and took two years to get.  Fire Chief Dean Lappe says the truck's new ladder can reach up to 78 feet, and will benefit the community for 20 years.  "It's set up in such a way that we don't have to have a full crew on that truck t...More >>
    A new fire truck will be hitting the streets of Sulphur very soon.  The Houston River Fire Department received their new fire truck earlier this week.  Tax payers purchased the new truck which costs around half a million dollars, and took two years to get.  Fire Chief Dean Lappe says the truck's new ladder can reach up to 78 feet, and will benefit the community for 20 years.  "It's set up in such a way that we don't have to have a full crew on that truck t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly