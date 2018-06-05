Drew Marine - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Drew Marine

Drew Marine joined KPLC in June 2018 as a reporter. She is from southern California and went to Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix. Drew graduated from ASU with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in film and media studies.

During her time at the Walter Cronkite school, she was an education and government reporter for the school’s daily broadcast, Cronkite News, which aired on Arizona PBS.

When she isn’t reporting, Drew loves watching movies and learning new recipes to cook.

She’s excited to explore Louisiana and report on stories around Lake Charles. If you want to send Drew news tips, you can contact her at dmarine@kplctv.com or follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

