Car hits horse on Tom Hebert Road

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A car hit a horse on Tom Hebert Road this morning, according to the Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. 

The accident happened today around 3:30 a.m, says Myers. 

Myers says the driver didn't suffer any injuries but the horse had to be put down. Currently, there is no information on the horse's owner.

No citations have been issued in this incident. 

  Louisiana food stamp program threatened with shutdown

    Louisiana will end the food stamp program that helps nearly one in five state residents by January, unless lawmakers add more money to next year's budget for the social services agency.

  Louisiana teachers will get paid leave time after adoption

    Louisiana's public school teachers will be allowed paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.

  Houston River Fire Department gets new fire truck

    A new fire truck will be hitting the streets of Sulphur very soon.  The Houston River Fire Department received their new fire truck earlier this week.  Tax payers purchased the new truck which costs around half a million dollars, and took two years to get.  Fire Chief Dean Lappe says the truck's new ladder can reach up to 78 feet, and will benefit the community for 20 years.
