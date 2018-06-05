Car hits horse on Tom Hebert Road

A car hit a horse on Tom Hebert Road this morning, according to the Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened today around 3:30 a.m, says Myers.

Myers says the driver didn't suffer any injuries but the horse had to be put down. Currently, there is no information on the horse's owner.

No citations have been issued in this incident.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.