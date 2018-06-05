Final missing escaped inmate found in Berwick, deputies fired

The last inmate missing since 4 inmates escaped the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center has been located, according to Detective Whytley Jones of St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

A number of leads lead deputies to a residence in Berwick, says Jones. Deputies acquired a search warrant and found Elias Todd, 24.

After investigating, SMPSO determined that the inmates escaped because three deputies failed to follow proper security protocol, Jones says. Those deputies are no longer employed by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Anslum will be meeting with the staff to address proper security protocol and to ensure this doesn't happen again, says Jones.

Jones says Anslum would also like to thank the citizens of St. Mary Parish and other agencies for their continuous support and tips throughout this investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.