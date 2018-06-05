Final missing escaped inmate found in Berwick, deputies fired - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

(Source: MGN Online)(Source: MGN Online)

(Source: MGN Online)

Final missing escaped inmate found in Berwick, deputies fired

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography

The last inmate missing since 4 inmates escaped the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center has been located, according to Detective Whytley Jones of St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office. 

A number of leads lead deputies to a residence in Berwick, says Jones. Deputies acquired a search warrant and found Elias Todd, 24.  

After investigating, SMPSO determined that the inmates escaped because three deputies failed to follow proper security protocol, Jones says. Those deputies are no longer employed by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Sheriff Anslum will be meeting with the staff to address proper security protocol and to ensure this doesn't happen again, says Jones. 

Jones says Anslum would also like to thank the citizens of St. Mary Parish and other agencies for their continuous support and tips throughout this investigation. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Louisiana food stamp program threatened with shutdown

    Louisiana food stamp program threatened with shutdown

    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:01:23 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Louisiana will end the food stamp program that helps nearly one in five state residents by January, unless lawmakers add more money to next year's budget for the social services agency.

    More >>

    Louisiana will end the food stamp program that helps nearly one in five state residents by January, unless lawmakers add more money to next year's budget for the social services agency.

    More >>

  • Louisiana teachers will get paid leave time after adoption

    Louisiana teachers will get paid leave time after adoption

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:58:11 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Louisiana's public school teachers will be allowed paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.

    More >>

    Louisiana's public school teachers will be allowed paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.

    More >>

  • Houston River Fire Department gets new fire truck

    Houston River Fire Department gets new fire truck

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-06-09 03:36:45 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    A new fire truck will be hitting the streets of Sulphur very soon.  The Houston River Fire Department received their new fire truck earlier this week.  Tax payers purchased the new truck which costs around half a million dollars, and took two years to get.  Fire Chief Dean Lappe says the truck's new ladder can reach up to 78 feet, and will benefit the community for 20 years.  "It's set up in such a way that we don't have to have a full crew on that truck t...More >>
    A new fire truck will be hitting the streets of Sulphur very soon.  The Houston River Fire Department received their new fire truck earlier this week.  Tax payers purchased the new truck which costs around half a million dollars, and took two years to get.  Fire Chief Dean Lappe says the truck's new ladder can reach up to 78 feet, and will benefit the community for 20 years.  "It's set up in such a way that we don't have to have a full crew on that truck t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly