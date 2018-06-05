Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Sulphur - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities release name of man struck, killed by train in Sulphur

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
(Source: SPD) (Source: SPD)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities have released the name of the man struck and killed by a westbound train in Sulphur this morning.

Joseph Simien, 65, was hit while lying on the train tracks, just west of Beglis Parkway, according to Mel Estess, spokesperson for the Sulphur Police Department. Union Pacific reported the accident to authorities. 

The incident happened around 3 a.m., says Estess.  

Officer AJ Powell is the lead investigator.

