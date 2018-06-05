Astros make two selections on first day of 2018 MLB Draft

The Houston Astros completed their day one selections Monday night by picking right-handed pitcher Jayson Schroeder in the second round of the June 2018 First-Year Player Draft. In the first round, the Astros picked Clemson outfielder Seth Beer with the 28th overall pick in the first round.

Schroeder, 18, was selected out of Juanita High School in Kirkland, Washington. In his senior year this season, Schroeder made 11 starts, posting a 1.51 ERA (13ER/60.1IP) with 110 strikeouts in 60.1 innings en route to being named a Rawlings-Perfect Game 2nd Team All-American.

Beer, 21, was drafted out of Clemson, where he hit .301 (68x226) with 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 54 RBI and a 1.098 OPS (.642 SLG/.456 OBP) in 63 games for the Tigers this season. He walked 54 times, compared to just 36 strikeouts this season, which was his junior year. Beer has displayed prodigious power and patience in his three years at Clemson as he combined for 56 home runs and 180 walks, to 98 strikeouts, in his three collegiate seasons (2016-18).

The draft will resume tomorrow (rounds 3-10) and Wednesday (rounds 11-40), with tomorrow’s selections starting at noon CT and Wednesday’s commencing at 11:00 a.m. MLB.com will stream all 40 rounds of the 2018 Draft.

