Astros select Clemson's Seth Beer with 28th overall pick

The Houston Astros have selected outfielder Seth Beer with the 28th overall pick in the first round in the 2018 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
ABOUT SETH BEER
Position: Outfielder?
Bats/Throws: Left/Right
Height/Weight: 6-3/195
Age: 21
College: Clemson
Mike Elias, the @astros Assistant General Manager said that the team was excited to draft @ClemsonBaseball OF Seth Beer at 28th overall.— Brady Renard KPLC (@BradyRenardKPLC) June 5, 2018
"For us he was the top college hitter in this draft."#Astros #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/hL1d4gqW7G
Beer was drafted out of Clemson, where he hit .301 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 54 RBI and a 1.098 OPS (.642 SLG/.456 OBP) in 63 games for the Tigers this season. He walked 54 times, compared to just 36 strikeouts this season, which was his junior year.
The Astros will make one additional selection tonight, their second-round pick (66th overall), which is expected to be made at approximately 10:15 p.m.
After tonight, the draft will resume tomorrow (rounds 3-10) and Wednesday (rounds 11-40), with tomorrow’s selections starting at noon CT and Wednesday’s commencing at 11 a.m. CT. MLB.com will stream all 40 rounds of the 2018 Draft.
