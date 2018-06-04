Tickets on sale now for 2018 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

On behalf of everyone at KPLC, we are excited to share with you the opportunity to help in the fight against childhood cancer! We ask you to join us in the Lake Charles St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, in our mission to raise over $600,000 for the kids of St. Jude!

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house is being constructed by Salvador Custom Homes. This beautiful house is located in the Willowbrooke subdivision in Graywood. With an estimated value of $525,000, this brand new house features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, and approximately 3,300 square feet.

Tickets are $100.

As an additional incentive, everyone who reserves a ticket by Friday, June 15, will be entered to win a Forevermark® 18kt rose gold diamond necklace, valued at $2,500, courtesy of Diamond Durrells.

Lots of prizes will be up for grabs along the way, the sooner you get your ticket the more you could win! Even if you win a prize along the way, you're still in the drawing for other prizes and the dream home.

Other prizes include: a Forevermark 18kt rose gold diamond necklace, valued at $2,500, courtesy of Diamond Durrells; a $5,000 gift card, courtesy of CSE Federal Credit Union; a Tracker Heritage Boat, valued at $12,500, courtesy of Henderson Implement and Marine; and a $10,000 shopping spree, courtesy of Changing Spaces.

To reserve your ticket(s) today, please click HERE or call 800-232-4783.

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer!

You could win a house. You will make a difference.

