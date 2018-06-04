TRAFFIC: Avoid I-10 WB near Texas state line - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Avoid I-10 WB near Texas state line

(Source: Google Traffic) (Source: Google Traffic)
VINTON, LA (KPLC) -

A crash about two miles from the Texas state line has I-10 westbound traffic at a standstill, according to Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Drivers should take alternate routes if possible. 

