TRAFFIC: Avoid I-10 WB near Texas state line

Louisiana will end the food stamp program that helps nearly one in five state residents by January, unless lawmakers add more money to next year's budget for the social services agency.More >>
Louisiana's public school teachers will be allowed paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.More >>
The recent deaths of fashion designer Kate Spade and famed chef Anthony Bourdain has shocked many, but it's pushed others in our community to talk about suicide, and make sure those in our area who are struggling get the help they need. An old school cowboy is what Jody Barrilleaux remembers about her dad. But when her father died by suicide years ago it was hard for her to understand. "There were no signs for my daddy, and my story in particular," she sa...More >>
The man convicted of first degree murder in the brutal killing of Linda Moore was sentenced today. his sentencing comes after a move seeking a new trial for roman Lastrapes. Linda Moore was murdered on a cold day in January 2010... 8 years later, roman Lastrapes was convicted of first degree murder. During the trial he admitted giving her a rock of crack cocaine in exchange for sex the day before ...More >>
