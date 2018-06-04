Third suspect arrested in cattle rustling case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Third suspect arrested in cattle rustling case

By Drew Marine, Reporter
Ricky and Wanda Thompson, and their son Justin Thompson, are accused of stealing more than $1 million in livestock from Louisiana sale barns. (Source Allen Parish Sheriff's Office) Ricky and Wanda Thompson, and their son Justin Thompson, are accused of stealing more than $1 million in livestock from Louisiana sale barns. (Source Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A third suspect is now in custody with ties to the Pitkin couple accused of stealing livestock worth more than $1 million. 

Justin Thompson, 39, was booked into the Allen Parish Jail this afternoon, according to Veronica Mosgrove, Department of Agriculture and Forestry press secretary. His parents, Wanda and Ricky Thompson, were booked on Friday, June 1, on six counts of theft of property valued at more than $25,000.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Brand Commission investigators said these thefts spanned from August to October of 2017 and targeted four of the eight public livestock markets in Louisiana. Those markets are in Allen, Avoyelles, East Baton Rouge and St. Landry parishes. 

No bond has been set for Justin Thompson. 

