Oberlin man charged with first-degree rape of 4-year-old

A grand jury in Allen Parish indicted an Oberlin man on Wednesday, May 30, on a charge of first-degree rape of a victim under 13 years old. The victim was 4 years old at the time of the incident.

Wilton Joshua Trahan, 37, was arrested June 1, by the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office and booked into the Allen Parish Jail, according to Sheriff Doug Hebert.

This indictment comes from an April 2, 2017, report by the mother of the victim, who claimed Trahan forced her child to participate in sexual acts, according to Hebert. The mother alleged Trahan threatened to shoot the victim with a BB gun if he didn't engage in the sexual acts.

Trahan remains in the Allen Parish Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.