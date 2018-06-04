McNeese sends two to NCAA Track and Field Championships

McNeese is sending two to Oregon for the 2018 NCAA Track and Field Championships.
Junior, Grace McKenzie qualified by her record-setting performance at the Southland Conference Championships. She finished in the top 24 at the end of the regular season. McKenzie will be going in at NO. 24.
Junior, Morgan Woods who competed at the NCAA east prelim in Tampa Florida and finished as the 8th qualifier out of a field of 48. The top 12 from each region advance to the NCAA championships.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.