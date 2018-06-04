McNeese sends two to NCAA Track and Field Championships

McNeese is sending two to Oregon for the 2018 NCAA Track and Field Championships.

Junior, Grace McKenzie qualified by her record-setting performance at the Southland Conference Championships. She finished in the top 24 at the end of the regular season. McKenzie will be going in at NO. 24.

Junior, Morgan Woods who competed at the NCAA east prelim in Tampa Florida and finished as the 8th qualifier out of a field of 48. The top 12 from each region advance to the NCAA championships.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.