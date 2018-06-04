3 Escaped inmates in St. Landry Parish found, 1 still on the loose

3 of the 4 inmates that escaped from St. Landry Parish have been apprehended, says Detective Whytley Jones with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Yesterday, Jones said in a press release that 4 inmates escaped from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center: William Deans, 40, Jamie Scarbrough, 28, Tanner Scarbrough,18, and Elias Todd, 24.

Two of the inmates, Jamie and Tanner, were located and apprehended by the Picayune Police Department in Picayune, Mississippi, Jones says. Deans was located in Morgan City.

The inmates captured in Mississippi remain there, awaiting extradition.

In addition to that, 4 people were arrested and charged with assisting escape:

Brooke Mcmanus, 26.

Bonita Dederer, 49

Brandon Collier, 22

William Huff, 27

Todd, the other inmate, has not been located, says Jones. SMPSO has received many leads and says to contact the office with any tips.

