3 Escaped inmates in St. Landry Parish found, 1 still on the loo - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

3 Escaped inmates in St. Landry Parish found, 1 still on the loose

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: SMPSO) (Source: SMPSO)
ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPLC) -

3 of the 4 inmates that escaped from St. Landry Parish have been apprehended, says Detective Whytley Jones with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.  

Yesterday, Jones said in a press release that 4 inmates escaped from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center:  William Deans, 40,  Jamie Scarbrough, 28,  Tanner Scarbrough,18, and Elias Todd, 24.

Two of the inmates, Jamie and Tanner, were located and apprehended by the Picayune Police Department in Picayune, Mississippi, Jones says. Deans was located in Morgan City.

The inmates captured in Mississippi remain there, awaiting extradition. 

In addition to that, 4 people were arrested and charged with assisting escape: 

  • Brooke Mcmanus, 26.
  • Bonita Dederer, 49
  • Brandon Collier, 22
  • William Huff, 27

Todd, the other inmate, has not been located, says Jones. SMPSO has received many leads and says to contact the office with any tips. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Louisiana food stamp program threatened with shutdown

    Louisiana food stamp program threatened with shutdown

    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:01:23 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Louisiana will end the food stamp program that helps nearly one in five state residents by January, unless lawmakers add more money to next year's budget for the social services agency.

    More >>

    Louisiana will end the food stamp program that helps nearly one in five state residents by January, unless lawmakers add more money to next year's budget for the social services agency.

    More >>

  • Louisiana teachers will get paid leave time after adoption

    Louisiana teachers will get paid leave time after adoption

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:58:11 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Louisiana's public school teachers will be allowed paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.

    More >>

    Louisiana's public school teachers will be allowed paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.

    More >>

  • Houston River Fire Department gets new fire truck

    Houston River Fire Department gets new fire truck

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-06-09 03:36:45 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    A new fire truck will be hitting the streets of Sulphur very soon.  The Houston River Fire Department received their new fire truck earlier this week.  Tax payers purchased the new truck which costs around half a million dollars, and took two years to get.  Fire Chief Dean Lappe says the truck's new ladder can reach up to 78 feet, and will benefit the community for 20 years.  "It's set up in such a way that we don't have to have a full crew on that truck t...More >>
    A new fire truck will be hitting the streets of Sulphur very soon.  The Houston River Fire Department received their new fire truck earlier this week.  Tax payers purchased the new truck which costs around half a million dollars, and took two years to get.  Fire Chief Dean Lappe says the truck's new ladder can reach up to 78 feet, and will benefit the community for 20 years.  "It's set up in such a way that we don't have to have a full crew on that truck t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly