CPSO officials say Lake Charles man admits to raping 11-year-old - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO officials say Lake Charles man admits to raping 11-year-old girl

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
(Source: CPSO) (Source: CPSO)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Lake Charles man on one count of first-degree rape. 

Donald James O. Ellis, 27, was arrested June 1 following an investigation into allegations that he had inappropriately touched an 11-year-old, says CPSO spokesperson Kim Myers. The victim told detectives that the incident happened the previous night in a family member's home. 

Myers says Ellis admitted to the crime.

Ellis was booked in the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Judge Ron Ware set bond at $100,000. 

Detective Kara Adams is the lead investigator.

