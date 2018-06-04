CPSO officials say Lake Charles man admits to raping 11-year-old girl

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Lake Charles man on one count of first-degree rape.

Donald James O. Ellis, 27, was arrested June 1 following an investigation into allegations that he had inappropriately touched an 11-year-old, says CPSO spokesperson Kim Myers. The victim told detectives that the incident happened the previous night in a family member's home.

Myers says Ellis admitted to the crime.

Ellis was booked in the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Judge Ron Ware set bond at $100,000.

Detective Kara Adams is the lead investigator.

