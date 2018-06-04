Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: June, 2, 2018

Kinnley Bryan Howard, 25, Iowa: Simple criminal damage to property, theft, simple burglary.
James Arthur Cormier, 36, Sulphur: Theft. Bond: $4,000
John Clayton West, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of narcotic, prohibited acts, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances, possession of marijuana.
Sedrick Jabbar Robison, 42, Macon, GA: Illegal possession of stolen things, possession of alcoholic beverages, operating a vehicle while license is suspended. Bond: $9,750
Kandice Nicole Walley, 33, Iowa: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, direct contempt of court, two counts monetary instrument abuse, two counts of direct contempt of court.
Howard Joseph Jr Green, 69, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.
Kristen N Hebert, 27, Operating while intoxicating, careless operation, resisting an officer.
Mark Anthony Payne, 35, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass, resisting an officer.
Morgan Leigh Richard, 24, Lake Charles: Battery.
Derrick Robert Tilly, 47, Hutchins, TX: Simple criminal damage, battery.
Shannon Dawayne Nelson, 43, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents, theft, first-degree robbery, resisting an officer.
Deantae Nicholas Taylor, 21, Lake Charles: First-degree robbery, resisting an officer.
Aaron Paul David, 29, Starks: Direct contempt of court, prohibited acts, resisting an officer by flight.
Shalakus Lashay Wells, 26, Lake Charles: Battery.
Tramaine Jamond Levier, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, flight from an officer, possession of marijuana.
Ricky Joseph Kratzer, 55, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass, resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
James Brent Rabalais, 57, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass, resisting an officer by flight.
Lacy Marie Brown, 33, Westlake: Simple battery, possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Kmohne Devontez Kimble Young, 22, Iowa: Instate detainer.
Robert Morrison, 58, Lake Charles: Obscenity, disturbing the peace.
