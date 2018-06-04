Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: June, 2, 2018

Kinnley Bryan Howard, 25, Iowa: Simple criminal damage to property, theft, simple burglary.

James Arthur Cormier, 36, Sulphur: Theft. Bond: $4,000

John Clayton West, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of narcotic, prohibited acts, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances, possession of marijuana.

Sedrick Jabbar Robison, 42, Macon, GA: Illegal possession of stolen things, possession of alcoholic beverages, operating a vehicle while license is suspended. Bond: $9,750

Kandice Nicole Walley, 33, Iowa: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, direct contempt of court, two counts monetary instrument abuse, two counts of direct contempt of court.

Howard Joseph Jr Green, 69, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.

Kristen N Hebert, 27, Operating while intoxicating, careless operation, resisting an officer.

Mark Anthony Payne, 35, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass, resisting an officer.

Morgan Leigh Richard, 24, Lake Charles: Battery.

Derrick Robert Tilly, 47, Hutchins, TX: Simple criminal damage, battery.

Shannon Dawayne Nelson, 43, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents, theft, first-degree robbery, resisting an officer.

Deantae Nicholas Taylor, 21, Lake Charles: First-degree robbery, resisting an officer.

Aaron Paul David, 29, Starks: Direct contempt of court, prohibited acts, resisting an officer by flight.

Shalakus Lashay Wells, 26, Lake Charles: Battery.

Tramaine Jamond Levier, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, flight from an officer, possession of marijuana.

Ricky Joseph Kratzer, 55, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass, resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

James Brent Rabalais, 57, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass, resisting an officer by flight.

Lacy Marie Brown, 33, Westlake: Simple battery, possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Kmohne Devontez Kimble Young, 22, Iowa: Instate detainer.

Robert Morrison, 58, Lake Charles: Obscenity, disturbing the peace.



