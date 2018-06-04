Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: June, 2, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: June, 2, 2018

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
Kinnley Bryan Howard, 25, Iowa: Simple criminal damage to property, theft, simple burglary. 

James Arthur Cormier, 36, Sulphur: Theft. Bond: $4,000

John Clayton West, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of narcotic, prohibited acts, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances, possession of marijuana. 

Sedrick Jabbar Robison, 42, Macon, GA: Illegal possession of stolen things, possession of alcoholic beverages, operating a vehicle while license is suspended. Bond: $9,750

Kandice Nicole Walley, 33, Iowa: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, direct contempt of court, two counts monetary instrument abuse, two counts of direct contempt of court. 

Howard Joseph Jr Green, 69, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace. 

Kristen N Hebert, 27, Operating while intoxicating, careless operation, resisting an officer. 

Mark Anthony Payne, 35, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass, resisting an officer. 

Morgan Leigh Richard, 24, Lake Charles: Battery. 

Derrick Robert Tilly, 47, Hutchins, TX: Simple criminal damage, battery. 

Shannon Dawayne Nelson, 43, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents, theft, first-degree robbery, resisting an officer. 

Deantae Nicholas Taylor, 21, Lake Charles: First-degree robbery, resisting an officer. 

Aaron Paul David, 29, Starks: Direct contempt of court, prohibited acts, resisting an officer by flight. 

Shalakus Lashay Wells, 26, Lake Charles: Battery. 

Tramaine Jamond Levier, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, flight from an officer, possession of marijuana. 

Ricky Joseph Kratzer, 55, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass, resisting an officer by refusal to I.D. 

James Brent Rabalais, 57, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass, resisting an officer by flight. 

Lacy Marie Brown, 33, Westlake: Simple battery, possession of a legend drug without a prescription. 

Kmohne Devontez Kimble Young, 22, Iowa: Instate detainer. 

Robert Morrison, 58, Lake Charles: Obscenity, disturbing the peace. 
 

