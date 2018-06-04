McNeese student receives NASA funded internship - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese student receives NASA funded internship

LAKE CHARLES, LA -

McNeese State University engineering junior Anthony Miller, of Sulphur, is one of 13 undergraduates from Louisiana institutions to receive a NASA-funded summer internship.  

During this 10-week internship, the interns will look into the correlation of terrestrial gamma-ray flashes, electric fields and lightning strikes in storms. It revolves around a ballooning project sponsored by the Louisiana SPACE program at LSU.

Miller says he is working specifically with electric field mills, or specialized instruments used to measure the strength of electrical fields in the atmosphere during a lightning thunderstorm. “We are correlating these electrical fields to terrestrial gamma-ray flashes, which are the highest-energy light waves on the electromagnetic spectrum,” adds Miller, “TGFs have been linked to lightning strikes during thunderstorms and our research will bring us closer to understanding why this happens.”

Miller heard about the internship in May while working as a project manager with a team of McNeese students who participated in the Louisiana Aerospace Catalysts Experiences for Students balloon project at NASA’s Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility in Palestine, Texas.

Miller says this internship will provide him with the hands-on experience that will better prepare him for his continued undergraduate research studies here at McNeese.

