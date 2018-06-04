Southwest Louisiana arrest report: June 1, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

McDamon Jamar Coleman, 35, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Bradley Gerald Berard, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, obstruction of justice, obtaining by false representation. Bond: $500.

Allen Davon Sam, 22, Lake Charles: Simple battery, domestic abuse battery.

Lydia Ann Debold, 31, Houston, TX: Domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace, battery of a police officer, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer. Bond: $4,500.

Idris Islam Delaney, 39, Houston, TX: Out-of-state detainer.

Sammy Celestine, 37, Kinder: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

Kendrick Jerome Balthazar, Sr., 35, Natchitoches: Resisting an officer, possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, misrepresentation during booking.

Mary M. Jerles, 38, Sulphur: Encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, disturbing the peace, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Bond: $8,000.

Michael James Chaisson, 34, Sulphur: Theft, unauthorized use of access card. Bond: $4,000.

Gregory Dewayne Captain, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Billy Glenn Stewart, 36, Starks: Simple burglary, theft, simple criminal damage to property. Bond: $8,000.

Victoria Faith Erbelding, 24, Cameron: Simple burglary, theft, attempted simple burglary, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, illegal carrying of weapons, obstruction of justice.

Kendall L'mark Sweet, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, illegal use of drugs in the presence of persons under the age of 17.

Donald James Ellis, Jr., 27, Lake Charles: First-degree rape. Bond: $100,000.

Christian Joseph Bedford, 26, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things, resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Matthew Warren Reynolds, 25, Lake Charles: Illegal use of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal use of weapons, possession of marijuana.

Quentin Akeen Miller, 29, Iowa: Pedestrians on highways, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, possession of drugs.

Michael Drake Clark, 29, Dequincy: Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription; tail lamps; violations of registration provisions; no proof of insurance.

Wesley Pierre Vincent, 53, Sulphur: Traffic-control signals, failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

Lillian Lynnette Jones, 53, Iowa: Bicycles, possession of drugs.

Darryl Lynn Zeno, 55, Sulphur: Bicycles lamps, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs.

