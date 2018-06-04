Hundreds still without power in Beauregard Parish after storm

Beauregard Parish is still facing power outages this morning, according to the Beauregard Electric outage map.

Particularly DeRidder and other areas such as DeQuincy, Dry Creek are without power, according to the BECi outage map. Danielle Tilley, BECi Communication Specialist says 500 residents may still be without power.

Yesterday, nearly 7,000 residents lost electricity due to the severe thunderstorm and are still without power today, says Tilley.

Tilley says power went out around 5:00 p.m. The storm caused a lot of damage to power lines.

Tilley says crews are out working on the issue and power should be restored by the end of the day. BECi released this statement on Facebook:

KPLC/FOX29 is following this story and will post updates as the power restores.

