Fundraiser helps at-risk kids

One organization has been helping at-risk children in Southwest Louisiana for a decade, and you can join the cause this weekend.

This Saturday Benefiting Area At-risk Kids is hosting their tenth annual B.A.A.K. Benefit Day at Burton Coliseum.

They will have a poker run, with registration starting at 7:30 a.m.

There will be a live band, rod and truck show, and a jambalaya cook-off throughout the day.

B.A.A.K. will also be having a live auction, raffle drawings, and have several activities for kids.

For more information on this weekend’s event, the B.A.A.K. organization, or the Harbour House, visit their website.

All of the money raised will go directly to the Harbour House in Lake Charles, the only emergency shelter for kids in the five-parish area.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.