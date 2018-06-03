Four inmates escape from St. Mary Parish

Four inmates have escaped from St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, according to Detective Whytley Jones.

Jones says St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, is searching the area for the following four inmates:

William Deans, 39, white male, 5'6, 160 pounds

Jamie Scarbrough, 28, white male, 5’9, 150 pounds, tattoos on neck and facial area

Tanner Scarbrough, 18, white male, 5’11, 150 pounds.

Elias Todd, 24, white male, 5’8, 170 pounds, tattoos on neck and facial area; specifically, the number “33” on his forehead

The inmates were being held on the following charges:

W. Deans - domestic abuse by strangulation.

J. Scarbrough - illegal possession of stolen things, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana.

T. Scarbrough - illegal possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated number.

E. Todd - theft of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, theft, and criminal damage to property

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a be on the lookout to neighboring law enforcement agencies, according to Jones. The parish one-call notification system has been activated and the inmates have been listed as escaped with the National Crime Information Center.

"If you see an influx of law enforcement, please step inside and keep your doors locked," says Jones. "If you see any suspicious activities or suspects that fit this description in your area call 911 immediately."

Jones said the circumstances of their escape are currently under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.