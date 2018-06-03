World War II veteran living in SWLA receives France's highest military honor

It's a rare honor for a veteran.

Amadia Broussard served in Europe during World War II. For his service, France awarded him the National Order of the Legion of Honor, the country's highest order of merit for military service.

Vincent Sciama, the French Consul General, visited the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings, where Broussard currently resides, to present the honor.

Sciama says that it is more of a privilege than a duty to present this honor.

"A moment of emotion, of gratitude. It's a privilege for me. I am very humbled to do it in the name of my president, President Macron, and in the name of all the French people who are so grateful for the American veterans who fought for the freedom of my country."

Faye Adams, Broussard's only daughter, says the family was overwhelmed with joy when they received the news. Broussard suffers from dementia, but Adams says he was happy people came out to support him receiving his honor.

"We appreciate the French consulate recognizing our father today. he has a special place in his heart for France and he's very proud of his time in the service."

Broussard trained in Oregon before being deployed to fight in Europe. Adams says her father trained for night fighting in the trenches and her father was on the front line, serving in the 104th infantry Timberwolves Division. She says he was helping drive the Germans back when he was injured. She says without the help of a French nurse and doctors, he would have lost his left arm.

"He was there for the liberation of France, spent six months in the hospital in France," says Adams. "And he's Cajun! He spoke Cajun French so he was right in his element. He will be eternally grateful to the community of France for taking care of him."

For more information on Broussard, click here.

Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.