Fundraiser for CPSO deputy with cancer held at Avail Health Hospital

Ashley Desormeaux's husband Allen is a deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. She says that he had been experiencing pain for a while.

"He had been having a lot of pains that were explainable by usual things like labor and yard work and different things that you do outside," she said. "Neither one of us thought too much into it until it started to get worse."

He checked into Avail Health Hospital and was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. They were sent to M.D. Anderson in Houston for an appointment and a bone marrow biopsy and received the final diagnosis.

Desormeaux has been able to receive some treatment in Lake Charles but has also had to travel to Houston for treatment as well.

"Avail Health Hospital has been so gracious to sponsor an event for Allen as a benefit to raise funds for travel and lodging and different things that we incur costs for a diagnosis such as multiple myeloma."

Local law enforcement, first responders, friends, family, and members of the community came out Saturday to support the family at a fundraiser at the hospital. Ashley Desormeaux says her husband has remained positive throughout the diagnosis and treatment, keeping a blog and even naming his cancer.

"'El Chapo McRib," says Desormeaux, "and that has to do with the criminal interdiction units. Their little inside joke."

The family says they are grateful for the support from their community.

"I just want everyone out there to know how much we truly appreciate everything," says Desormeaux, "All of the thoughts, all of the prayers. Whether it's been physical help or monetary help, anything that anybody has done even if they have thought about him, that means more to us than anything"

If you want to follow Allen Desormeaux 's blog, click here.

