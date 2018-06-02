Cowgirls place four on All-Louisiana softball team

BATON ROUGE—Senior Erika Piancastelli added another postseason honor to her long list of accolades as she was named the 2018 (LSWA) Louisiana Sports Writers Association Hitter of the Year, the association announced the All-Louisiana Softball Team late Saturday.



McNeese softball is well represented on the team with four players named to the team including three first team selections, the most first team selections by any school.



Joining Piancastelli on the first team is senior first baseman Morgan Catron and junior outfielder Justyce McClain. Also named to the team is sophomore designated player Alexandria Saldivar who was named to the second team.



Piancastelli, making her fourth appearance on the team (twice as catcher and once at utility), picks up her second major All-Louisiana Honor by being named Hitter of the Year. In 2015, she was named the Freshman of the Year.



Piancastelli, the Carlsbad, California native is the four-time Southland Conference Player and Hitter of the Year, completed a stellar career with the Cowgirls by breaking 20 records (McNeese and SLC) including 13 career records. In her senior campaign, she led McNeese in home runs (22), RBI (60), doubles (20), walks (62) and was second on the team with a .375 batting average and 63 hits.



Catron, the Mineola, Texas product is making her second appearance on the team after being named as an honorable mention selection in 2016. Catron, a first team All-SLC pick and the 2018 SLC Tournament MVP, was second on the team and the conference with 15 home runs and 38 walks. She was also second on the team with 56 RBI and a .609 slugging percent. She also ended her career third on the team with a .305 batting average, 53 hits and 35 runs scored as a senior.



McClain hails from Phoenix, Arizona, earns her second straight All-Louisiana honor after being named to the second team in 2017. She broke the McNeese single season hits record with 85 this season and led McNeese and the SLC with a .417 batting average, and 61 runs scored. She also led the team and ranked fifth in the SLC with 27 stolen bases while reaching base in 34 consecutive games during the season.



Saldivar, the native of Princeton, Texas is making her second appearance as a second team pick. She earned All-SLC first team honors and ended the season with a .297 batting average with 43 hits, 39 RBI, seven doubles and six home runs.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.