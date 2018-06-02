More people eligible for Louisiana medical marijuana program

By MELINDA DESLATTE
Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to allow more Louisiana residents the option of using medical marijuana to treat their ailments.
The governor's spokesman Richard Carbo said Edwards was signing the expansion proposal into law Saturday, a few months ahead of when therapeutic cannabis is expected to be available to patients in the state.
The bill is by Rep. Ted James, a Baton Rouge Democrat. It adds glaucoma, severe muscle spasms, intractable pain, post-traumatic stress disorder and Parkinson's disease to the list of diseases and disorders eligible for medicinal-grade pot.
Edwards also has signed a measure by Rep. Rodney Lyons, a Harvey Democrat, to allow medical marijuana as treatment for autism spectrum disorder.
Medical marijuana is expected to be available in Louisiana by late summer.
