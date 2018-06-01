Locals react to Kmart closing

After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors.

Elaine Corbello, 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years, says the store will be missed.

"I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people every day."

She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles.

Darryl Rious, a Kmart shopper, said it probably became hard for Kmart to compete with other stores.

"I don't think there's anything they could've done," Rious said.

Rious said he's sad to see one of his favorite stores is closing.

"I left from Michigan and there I watched the very first Kmart close," Rious said. "And then to come back to Lake Charles and see this one's closing."

"It's a very convenient place for me and a lot of people."

Kmart will be closing sometime in early September.

