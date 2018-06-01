Pitkin couple, son accused of cattle rustling

A Pitkin couple and their son are accused of stealing more than $1 million in cattle from four Louisiana livestock markets, according to state officials.

Ricky Thompson, 68, and Wanda Thompson, 69, were indicted in Allen Parish on six counts of theft of property having a value of $25,000 or more.

The Thompsons turned themselves into the Allen Parish Jail Friday, according to information from Veronica Mosgrove, press secretary for the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Bond was set at $60,000. Their son, 39-year-old Justin Thompson, has not turned himself in at this time.

Mosgrove said the Thompsons will be taken to Avoyelles Parish, where they face the same charges. Additional warrants have been issued in East Baton Rouge and St. Landry parishes where the other livestock markets are located.

The thefts occurred between August and October 2017, Mosgrove said. The Thompsons allegedly targeted four of Louisiana's eight public livestock markets.

