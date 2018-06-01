Boil advisory lifted for section of Ryan Street

The boil advisory for part of Ryan Street has been lifted. (Source: KPLC)

The precautionary boil advisory along Ryan Street has been lifted, according to Matt Young, spokesman for the city.

The advisory was placed on May 31 following a break in a 6-inch water line between Sale Road and East and West Claude Streets on Ryan Street.

Young says the break has been repaired and full pressure has been restored to the area. Bacteriological samples taken from the affected areas were negative for any contamination.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.