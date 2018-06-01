Pedestrian struck when vehicles collide at intersection of Ryan and Broad

A pedestrian was struck when two cars left the roadway after colliding Friday afternnon. (Source: Maranda Whittington / KPLC)

A pedestrian was struck when two vehicles collided at the intersection of the Ryan and Broad streets Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The impact caused the vehicles to leave the roadway, striking the pedestrian, said Lt. Richard Harrell, with the Lake Charles Police Department.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries, Harrell said.

